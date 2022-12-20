Almost 30 percent of Missouri school districts now run a 4-day-week, Last week, the Independence School District announced that it will fall to 4-days next year. What is the impetus for so many schools to delete one day per week? A lack of funding from the Missouri GOP. 

When Superintendents announce the schedule, they don’t point to student data, they always point to teacher recruitment and retainment. They point to a lack of resources.

