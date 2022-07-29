We have to make sure Eric Greitens does not win the Republican primary for Senate. If he does, Trump will support him, then he’ll win and Missouri will have two very dangerous Senators.
So, I’m going to get a Republican ballot for the primary. I’m confident my vote will carry more weight this way, this time.
The question becomes who to vote for. The other two at the top of the pack are Vicky Hartzler and Eric Schmitt. Since Schmitt is climbing on the bandwagon to make sure women in this country ALL lose their rights to abortion AND to oppose gay marriage, I’m going to vote for Hartzler and then work against her until November.
How about the rest of you? Who’s with me?