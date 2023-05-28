If you’ve followed politics for any amount of time, you know the mantra: all politics is local. That couldn’t be more true, but when I talk to folks, I hear “Trump and Biden” a lot. Let me tell you why Jeff City is more important to Missourians than DC.
Medicaid was expanded at the state level. Right to Work (for less) was beaten back at the state level. Medical and Recreational marijuana were approved at the state level. When I knocked doors for local candidates, myself included, I would talk about the horrible state of our roads in NWMO and how many of our schools have gone to 4-day week schedules. I had several folks answer these facts with, “Well, Biden…”