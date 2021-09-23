Had enough? It’s been more than 10 months since President Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 general election. Many still believe the election was stolen. I do not for many reasons.
First, our elections are administered, tabulated and reported by the official election officers at the county level, all 3,141 of them, certified by the state, the hired staff and hundreds, in some cases thousands, of trained volunteers, often overseen by election observers designated by local political organizations. The chance any county could execute a massive fraud is unlikely.
Next, the only claims of fraud have been in states Biden won in 2020 that Trump won in 2016 (Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona), but no claims against the Democratic senators who won in Michigan, Georgia and Arizona which voted Republican in 2016. Why not? A case could be made for the House, too, where 27 Republicans were elected in those five states. If there was fraud at the county level would it not be used against all Republicans?
Add in the countless lawsuits supporting President Trump which have not prevailed and I am convinced President Biden was duly elected. It hasn’t stopped. This week Trump sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) insisting the results of the 2020 election in Georgia be decertified.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville