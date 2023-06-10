Insight into Infrastructure: Unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is the hottest topic in tech. Headlines foretell of both disaster and unparalleled opportunity. As with most advancements, the truth is usually somewhere in the middle. However, one thing is definite AI will impact many aspects of our lives, including how we make the best use of our scarce resources and infrastructure.

With environmental concerns being a priority for the Biden administration, the way electricity is generated and delivered will see substantial changes. Building new baseload electric generation has become a challenge while electric use increases. Electric vehicles will exacerbate this paradox. The easiest way to mitigate this challenge is to use electricity more efficiently. Electric efficiency has improved over the last few decades through programs like Energy Star appliances, heat pumps, and other innovations. AI could provide the next step forward in energy efficiency technology.

