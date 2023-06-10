Insight into Infrastructure: Unlocking the potential of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence is the hottest topic in tech. Headlines foretell of both disaster and unparalleled opportunity. As with most advancements, the truth is usually somewhere in the middle. However, one thing is definite AI will impact many aspects of our lives, including how we make the best use of our scarce resources and infrastructure.
With environmental concerns being a priority for the Biden administration, the way electricity is generated and delivered will see substantial changes. Building new baseload electric generation has become a challenge while electric use increases. Electric vehicles will exacerbate this paradox. The easiest way to mitigate this challenge is to use electricity more efficiently. Electric efficiency has improved over the last few decades through programs like Energy Star appliances, heat pumps, and other innovations. AI could provide the next step forward in energy efficiency technology.
With more intermittent resources being used to generate electricity, real-time behavioral learning programs could help bridge the gap. For example, imagine if the lights in your home are automatically dimmed or brightened as ambient light changes, or your TV screen changes scenes to keep the room lit at just the right level. A lot of electricity is wasted in the simple on/off switch or manual dimming. Only producing the optimum level could save substantial amounts of money and resources.
Another application for AI could be coordinating all the appliances in your house to run at the optimum times. An example could be AI monitoring electric generation resources and weather in real-time. AI could use your preferences in environmental, affordability, and personal schedule to operate your appliances in a manner aligned with your preferences. You could have your dishwasher loaded and waiting on AI to determine the time that best meets your preferences. This information could also be shared with your utility and incorporated with the prices in the wholesale market. You could get paid to delay use until an optimum market price is available. AI could also predict your use patterns and shut down non-essential items during peak times. For example, AI could coordinate with your smartphone or other devices to heat water to the exact temperature you prefer when you wake up and shower or lower your heat or turn up your air when you are not home, changing it back as you get closer to home.
AI will also change the way we generate electricity. The optimum resource could be decided by real-time analysis, integrating weather, time of day, and millions of other pieces of information to accomplish maximum efficiency with minimal impact on consumer satisfaction. Currently, some algorithms can achieve this, but nowhere near the level of what AI can do. Imagine controlling the generation and distribution of power by real-time monitoring of items such as cellphone location.
As with all technology, we lose some privacy as it is implemented. AI could grow into Pandora’s box or be the greatest step forward in the quality of life. The rate of change and expansion of technology is accelerating; if steered in the right direction, the next generation will look at how we currently live in the same way we look at the ancient world. At the very least, efficiently using our scarce resources can be a game changer, and if the focus of AI is for good, we will all reap the benefits.
Jim Bagley has been the Chief Executive Officer of United Electric Cooperative and United Fiber since March 2017.