Insight Into Infrastructure: If you build it, they will come (back)

Adequate infrastructure has long been vital to maintaining the rural economy and rural way of life. In the 1930s, the Rural Electrification Act and continued buildout of farm-to-market roads enabled family farms to become more efficient and allowed more young people to remain in rural areas. The equivalent need today is rural broadband.

Rural broadband, like electricity and adequate roads, improves efficiency, increases opportunity, and enables the people of rural America to enjoy and take advantage of the digital economy. Real broadband enhances the quality of life in many ways. But, like the days of old, bringing progress to rural areas is more challenging and expensive than it is to large metropolitan areas.

