Insight Into Infrastructure: If you build it, they will come (back)

Adequate infrastructure has long been vital to maintaining the rural economy and rural way of life. In the 1930s, the Rural Electrification Act and continued buildout of farm-to-market roads enabled family farms to become more efficient and allowed more young people to remain in rural areas. The equivalent need today is rural broadband.
Rural broadband, like electricity and adequate roads, improves efficiency, increases opportunity, and enables the people of rural America to enjoy and take advantage of the digital economy. Real broadband enhances the quality of life in many ways. But, like the days of old, bringing progress to rural areas is more challenging and expensive than it is to large metropolitan areas.
The COVID-19 pandemic has some people rethinking leaving rural areas. Quite frankly, riding out the pandemic in rural areas was easier. While life changed, it was not as dramatic or long-lasting of a change as experienced in the larger metropolitan areas in more populist states. One lasting change from the pandemic is the work-from-home economy. A large part of the workforce now desires and can work from anywhere. Working remotely brings more back to the rural areas. It increases the opportunity for good-paying jobs without moving away to the city. This is only possible with real broadband.
Higher learning has also been a limiting factor in maintaining rural populations. Long commutes and limited availability have forced migration toward the learning centers. Today, higher education is available everywhere broadband exists. Having broadband available for higher education also helps our local school systems to offer more advanced classes without causing unnecessary economic strain. The heartbeat of most small communities is the local school system. When a school is lost, the whole community loses. Broadband creates solutions to problems that have plagued small schools.
Health care is harder to access in rural areas. It is a challenge to keep family practitioners, and sometimes impossible to attract specialists. Telemedicine brings needed services by using broadband to connect the provider with the patient. Connectivity allows real-time, remote examinations. Quality health care, like education, is necessary for the rural economy to grow.
As any grandparent can tell you from experience, the kids and grandkids visit more often and stay longer when you have internet. To maintain and grow the rural population and continue spreading the rural culture, broadband must be available, affordable, and adequate. Like electricity and quality roads, they will come if you build rural broadband. In this case, they will also come back.
Jim Bagley has been the Chief Executive Officer of United Electric Cooperative and United Fiber since March 2017.