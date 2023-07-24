Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame catcher who played for the N.Y. Yankees once said, “It’s getting late early out here.” That funny line is scarily appropriate, considering the energy crises we are facing.
Hurricanes are some of the most destructive natural disasters we face. Thousands of people have died, and billions of dollars of destruction have occurred due to these fierce storms. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 6,697 Americans lost their lives due to hurricanes between 1980 and 2021. The deadliest hurricane that has ever hit the United States occurred in 1900 (Great Galveston Hurricane), which took an estimated 8,000 lives. According to many scientists, the frequency and severity of hurricanes will increase due to global warming. The Biden administration is actively pursuing the elimination of fossil fuel use to head off what they see as a threat to our planet. However, the cure is more dangerous than the illness in our immediate future.
A recent study published in May by Environmental Science & Technology through the American Chemical Society paints a scary picture of what would happen in a multi-day power outage (5 days) in some of America’s largest cities during the peak of summer heat. The results look catastrophic. In Phoenix, for example, more than half its population would require emergency medical care (approximately 816,570 people), and 13,250 deaths would occur. In Atlanta, the same event would result in a lesser impact, but a staggering 12,540 people would still need emergency medical care. These numbers far exceed the fatalities suffered through all the hurricanes in the United States since 1980 and have 60 percent more fatalities in Phoenix than the Great Galveston Hurricane.
The U.S. power grid has lost approximately 42 percent of its coal-fired electric generation since 2011 and is expected to continue the decline into 2030, where predictions show 36 percent of the coal generation will be available. This is a loss of 202 gigawatts. To put this in perspective, the U.S. Department of Energy calculates it takes 3.125 million photovoltaic panels (solar) or 333 utility-scale wind turbines to create 1 gigawatt. To cover all the coal-fired generation being taken out of service, you would need 631.5 million photovoltaic panels or 67,266 utility-scale wind turbines to replace this power. This also assumes that these resources are 100 percent ready to use at any time, which is not reality. At the same time, China is currently constructing over 60 coal-fired generation units, on top of the massive builds they have completed over the last 20 years and the many more they have planned.
Another Yogi Berra quote is, “It was impossible to get a conversation going; everyone was talking too much.” In the case of electric supply, pundits on both sides are always talking, but no real conversations are being had on how to safely move away from fossil fuels while still taking care of our immediate needs. I do not want to diminish the potential dangers of climate change in the future, but we also must look at the reality that we are creating some very dangerous situations today. Thirteen thousand people losing their lives in one city in a five-day period is a very plausible threat. It won’t be too late, too early, if we take the appropriate steps to secure the future of our power grid.
Jim Bagley has been the Chief Executive Officer of United Electric Cooperative and United Fiber since March 2017.