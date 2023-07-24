Yogi Berra, Hall of Fame catcher who played for the N.Y. Yankees once said, “It’s getting late early out here.” That funny line is scarily appropriate, considering the energy crises we are facing.

Hurricanes are some of the most destructive natural disasters we face. Thousands of people have died, and billions of dollars of destruction have occurred due to these fierce storms. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 6,697 Americans lost their lives due to hurricanes between 1980 and 2021. The deadliest hurricane that has ever hit the United States occurred in 1900 (Great Galveston Hurricane), which took an estimated 8,000 lives. According to many scientists, the frequency and severity of hurricanes will increase due to global warming. The Biden administration is actively pursuing the elimination of fossil fuel use to head off what they see as a threat to our planet. However, the cure is more dangerous than the illness in our immediate future.

