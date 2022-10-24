Inclusive Insight: We are all better when we work together

As the weather turns toward autumn, there are many cultural celebrations coming. Autumn is the perfect season to enjoy all that Northwest has to offer, including the richness of diversity within the Northwest community.

The month of October is recognized as LGBTQ+ History Month. LGBTQ+ History Month originated in the state of Missouri in 1994 when Rodney Wilson, a Missouri high school history teacher wanted to observe LGBTQ+ history and the history of gay rights and related civil rights movements. LGBTQ+ History Month is recognized in Australia, Canada, Cuba, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, United Kingdom and the United States.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags