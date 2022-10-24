Inclusive Insight: We are all better when we work together

As the weather turns toward autumn, there are many cultural celebrations coming. Autumn is the perfect season to enjoy all that Northwest has to offer, including the richness of diversity within the Northwest community.
The month of October is recognized as LGBTQ+ History Month. LGBTQ+ History Month originated in the state of Missouri in 1994 when Rodney Wilson, a Missouri high school history teacher wanted to observe LGBTQ+ history and the history of gay rights and related civil rights movements. LGBTQ+ History Month is recognized in Australia, Canada, Cuba, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Italy, United Kingdom and the United States.
National Coming Out Day was observed Oct 11. It is a day when people who identify as LGBTQ+ will “come out” to their friends or family about their sexual identity.
This is a very big moment. All members of the Northwest and Maryville communities should have the space and occasion to celebrate who they are. If you want to learn more about how to support the LGBTQ+ community, contact me at jmallett@nwmissouri.edu about signing up for the Safe Zone Training being offered Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
International Pronoun Day is taking place Oct. 19. It is important that we practice referring to people by the pronouns individuals determine for themselves. Being referred to by the wrong pronoun negatively affects people. It is imperative that we celebrate an individual’s intersecting identities.
Finally, October is also Disability Employment Awareness Month, when we recognize the contributions of members of the Northwest and Maryville communities who are differently abled. During this time, we acknowledge individuals with disabilities and work to ensure they are given full access to education, employment and community involvement by ensuring we are ADA compliant. If you would like more information on accessibility and accommodations, contact Northwest’s Office of Title IX and Equity at 660-562-1873.
As we look ahead, multiple holidays and events allow us to learn, question, engage and celebrate. While some of us may celebrate these national holidays or faith-based traditions and look forward to enjoying time with family and friends, remember there are members of our community who are faced with life challenges that endanger their health and well-being. Try to offer a listening ear, which may often mean staying silent. Encourage others to share their story. Understanding, compassion and empathy can create a sense of belonging for those who need support from our Northwest and Maryville communities.
As Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green puts it, “We are better when we work together.” As we celebrate each other, let’s work together to build a more inclusive campus and local community.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.