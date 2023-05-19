Inclusive Insight: Thank you for the experiences

This is bittersweet to be writing as this is my last “Inclusive Insights” column for the Maryville Forum. As you may or may not know, I accepted the position of vice president of inclusion, diversity and engagement at Northern Arizona University. In this final article, I would just like to say thanks to a few people.

First, I thank Ken Garner. I met Ken at a presentation on diversity and inclusion for Leadership Maryville. It was then that Ken showed me his willingness to learn and understand what it takes to enhance and foster an inclusive environment. He gave me this platform to share various topics related to diversity and inclusion, and I am forever grateful to him. Thank you, Ken, for this platform and the opportunity. 

