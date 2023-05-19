Inclusive Insight: Thank you for the experiences

This is bittersweet to be writing as this is my last “Inclusive Insights” column for the Maryville Forum. As you may or may not know, I accepted the position of vice president of inclusion, diversity and engagement at Northern Arizona University. In this final article, I would just like to say thanks to a few people.
First, I thank Ken Garner. I met Ken at a presentation on diversity and inclusion for Leadership Maryville. It was then that Ken showed me his willingness to learn and understand what it takes to enhance and foster an inclusive environment. He gave me this platform to share various topics related to diversity and inclusion, and I am forever grateful to him. Thank you, Ken, for this platform and the opportunity.
I also thank Greg McDanel, city manager of Maryville. It was a very tense time around the nation and in Maryville during 2020 and, as Northwest started to strategize how to address issues of race on campus, Greg stepped up and also wanted the city to be involved in the conversation. He aligned the city goals and metrics with Northwest’s and incorporated opportunities for city officials and leaders to learn through various trainings and workshops. Thank you, Greg, for believing in me and enhancing the importance of diversity and inclusion in the community.
I thank Dr. Becky Albrecht as well. Dr. Albrecht was the superintendent for the Maryville R-II School District when I moved here. My kids had some experiences in the school that were not favorable, and Dr. Albrecht not only opened her doors to allow me to share those experiences, she put in place a process where I could come in and train teachers in the school district about implicit bias and microaggressions. Thank you, Dr. Albrecht, for your commitment to diversity and inclusion.
To do this work, you must have some semblance of home to help keep you balanced and grounded. At Northwest, it was Dr. Clarence Green and Lt. Anthony Williams. These brothers were there for me at my lowest points and at my highest points. I have learned so much from them that I have grown into the professional I am today. The bond I have with these men will never be broken, and I am forever grateful for their friendship and mentorship.
To my Northwest family, thank you for the last five years. You have allowed me to grow as a professional, and I would not be taking these next steps without all of you. You believed in me and placed your trust in me as we addressed issues of diversity and inclusion. We have all grown together, and I now know that Northwest is in a better place because of all of you.
Finally, to the Maryville community, I was skeptical at first, but I have seen your commitment to diversity and inclusion, and I know you will continue to carry on the work. Thank you for inviting me into the community and making life great not only for myself but my family as well.
As we always say, “We are better when we work together.” We have built some great things in Maryville, and I look forward to coming back during the next year and seeing the great things continue. Thank you for the experiences and the memories.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.