Inclusive Insight: Take the first step in faith

“Take the first step in faith. You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
As we enter the new year, I have been thinking about the above quotation from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the power of words and the impact that they have on all of us. I recently was listening to a podcast and want to share its message about the “power of words.”
Words can incite violence.
Words can lead to out-of-control anger and rage.
Let us be careful what and how we speak into the lives of others.
And let us learn to reflect before we speak into the lives of others.
And let us learn to reflect before we speak and to always speak the truth.
In order for us to continue to build an inclusive environment in Maryville, we must continue to work together. We must be able to understand the impact that our words have not only on us, but others as well. We always assume positive intent, but the impact could be just as detrimental and harmful.
If we are willing to reflect and think before we speak and be genuine in our beliefs, we can continue to take the steps necessary to create and foster an inclusive community.
As we celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day – during which we celebrate the life and legacy of a man who inspired us through his words and to fight hate with love – his message of the protection of all human rights still resonates today. Let’s think about Dr. King’s words and the power of his words in our hearts and minds. Let’s continue to engage in dialogue that may be uncomfortable but also allows us to be in the room and ask questions that we are always wondering about. We are better when we work together.
Finally, at the end of January, we recognize Holocaust Remembrance Day. Jan. 27 was chosen to commemorate the date that Auschwitz concentration camps were liberated by the Red Army in 1945. This day remembers the murder of 6 million Jews and millions of others by the Nazi regime. This remembrance provides, in the words of former president Barack Obama, “an opportunity to mourn the loss of lives, celebrate those who saved them, honor those who survived and contemplate the obligations of the living.”
Let’s continue to be better and work together. Let’s use our words for empowerment, encouragement and understanding and continue building an inclusive community.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.