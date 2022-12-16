The end of the semester and the start of a new year provides an opportunity for new beginnings, a chance to start fresh, an opportunity to reflect on missed opportunities and the opportunity to create actionable plans for growth and change.
These changes do not have to be grand. They can be small changes that move us in the shared direction of creating and fostering an inclusive community.
In making these changes, let’s make sure we are also focusing on sense of belonging. A community that has a strong sense of belonging is important to our ability to recruit, retain, and improve our overall community climate that allows people from underrepresented populations to feel like a member of the local community. Having a sense of belonging is the overall goal, building inclusive and equitable processes that make everyone feel welcome no matter who they are and regardless of their identity.
Let us end 2022 and begin 2023 with a commitment to create the Maryville community we strive to be. Let’s continue to enhance our efforts toward growth and change. Let’s take accountability for our commitment so we can realize the vision we have for all members of the Maryville community.
In the upcoming month, we will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Our MLK week celebration provides the opportunity to reflect on Dr. King’s words, their meanings and how they are relevant in the ongoing struggle for equity for all. Our MLK week includes a Peace Lunch, a movie night and a presentation from Mr. Inky Johnson,a former football player who sustained a life-threatening, career-ending injury that left him partially paralyzed. MLK week will take place January 16-18 and we hope to see all of you in attendance.
Let us look to the new year for new beginnings and, in the words of Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green “We are better when we work together.” Happy Holidays and I wish all of you a great 2023!
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.