Inclusive Insight: New academic year, fresh start

The start of a new academic year for our schools provides an opportunity for a fresh start, a moment of reflection and the opportunity to create actionable plans for growth. The growth we seek does not have to be large or grand. Small, incremental changes that move us in a shared direction are necessary in accomplishing our goals in the areas of diversity and inclusion.
For the rest of 2022, let’s not just focus on diversity and inclusion. Let’s also focus on equity and belonging. A sense of belonging on campus and in the Maryville community are requirements to our goals of recruitment, retention, improving overall climate and creating equity for marginalized identities in our community. A strong sense of belonging is a critical piece in building the inclusive and equitable processes that allow everyone to feel welcome regardless of their identity.
Let’s begin this academic year with a commitment to creating an inclusive and equitable Maryville. In creating the community we strive to have, let’s have the city of Maryville, Northwest Missouri State and our K-12 schools engage in the hard work of diversity and inclusion with a goal toward growth and change. Let’s take accountability for our commitment to inclusive excellence so we can realize the vision we have for all members of the Maryville community.
This year, Northwest will lead events geared toward creating a stronger sense of belonging and growth within our community. These include speakers and movie nights to enhance our sense of community and foster an inclusive environment. I invite our Maryville community to join us at these events.
Let’s use this new academic year to unite, come together and take steps together that promote movement toward incremental change. I look forward to sharing my thoughts with you monthly, and I hope you engage in future dialogue about diversity and inclusion.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.