Inclusive Insight: New academic year, fresh start

The start of a new academic year for our schools provides an opportunity for a fresh start, a moment of reflection and the opportunity to create actionable plans for growth. The growth we seek does not have to be large or grand. Small, incremental changes that move us in a shared direction are necessary in accomplishing our goals in the areas of diversity and inclusion.

For the rest of 2022, let’s not just focus on diversity and inclusion. Let’s also focus on equity and belonging. A sense of belonging on campus and in the Maryville community are requirements to our goals of recruitment, retention, improving overall climate and creating equity for marginalized identities in our community. A strong sense of belonging is a critical piece in building the inclusive and equitable processes that allow everyone to feel welcome regardless of their identity.

