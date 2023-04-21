Inclusive Insight: National Hope Month

The month of April signals both good weather and rain, and it signifies the end of the academic year. Students are getting close to graduating high school and college and sharing the excitement of being able to spend time outside with family and friends.
Many religious observances take place in April. The spiritual beliefs that many of us hold help create our identities. The month of April starts with the observance of Ramadan. During Ramadan, people of Islamic faith cannot consume food or water from sunrise to sunset, and they focus on contemplation and reflection. Vaisakhi is a religious Indian holiday celebrated on the 13th or 14th of April each year and signals the start of the Punjabi New Year. The Passover is an annual eight-day festival commemorating the emancipation and exodus of Jewish people from slavery in ancient Egypt. Passover starts at sundown on April 15 and concludes with a Seder meal on the 23rdrd of each month. Christians observe Good Friday and then celebrate Easter. Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion and death of Jesus and is a day of reflection for many Christians. According to the Gospels, Easter Sunday is a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus.