Inclusive Insight: Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month

The month of November brings us the colors of fall that signal the changing of the seasons and nearing the end of the fall academic semester. National Native American Heritage Month is officially recognized in November. For Native Americans, this is more appropriately recognized as Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month.
During this month, we celebrate Thanksgiving and, while it represents a time for families to come together and express gratitude, the stories of Thanksgiving’s origins don’t have much bearing on the impact on Indigenous peoples. It is important to remember that for Indigenous peoples, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the loss of their freedom and communities.
Therefore, as we continue to incorporate diversity and inclusion in all we do, it is important to begin listening to all historically underrepresented groups and their perspectives of American history. I challenge everyone to take a moment during the rest of this month or during your family Thanksgiving gathering to learn a little bit more about Indigenous peoples. There are 573 federally recognized tribes and many Missouri recognized tribes. Tribes such as the Otoe, Ioway and Missouria originally inhabited northwest Missouri. Please take time to recognize and appreciate the culture of Indigenous peoples.
November is also a time to honor veterans in our country. The original purpose of Veterans Day was to honor veterans from World War I. This day was initially known as Armistice Day, acknowledging the cessation of hostilities between the allied nations and Germany on the 11th hour or the 11th day of the 1th month. In 1954, it was changed to Veterans Day.
Veterans Day is a day not only to remember those who have given their lives in service to our country but to also recognize those who serve in the present day. It is also important that we continue to recognize that many of our veterans and service members are struggling with mental and physical health challenges, including anxiety and depression as well as inequitable treatment and unemployment. I encourage you to learn more about our local veterans’ experiences serving our country and how we can assist them.
I’ll end by saying thank you to our military members, and I personally invite the Maryville community to the Holiday Tree Lighting at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Memorial Bell Tower on the Northwest campus.
Our work cannot be done alone. In the words of Northwest Interim President Dr. Clarence Green, “We are better when we work together.”
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.