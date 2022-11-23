Inclusive Insight: Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month

The month of November brings us the colors of fall that signal the changing of the seasons and nearing the end of the fall academic semester. National Native American Heritage Month is officially recognized in November. For Native Americans, this is more appropriately recognized as Indigenous Peoples Heritage Month. 

During this month, we celebrate Thanksgiving and, while it represents a time for families to come together and express gratitude, the stories of Thanksgiving’s origins don’t have much bearing on the impact on Indigenous peoples. It is important to remember that for Indigenous peoples, Thanksgiving is a reminder of the loss of their freedom and communities.

