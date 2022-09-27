Inclusive Insight: Hispanic Heritage Month

Fall classes at Northwest Missouri State University are picking up their pace and we’ve experienced the excitement of attending our first home football game while connecting with new and old friends; having students together again has contributed to a really active campus. In doing so, our community has experienced the richness of new cultures, identities and activities that contribute to shaping our lives in multiple ways.

This month, we observe Hispanic Heritage Month, acknowledging the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens who are from Hispanic and Latino/a/x backgrounds and whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Northwest will recognize and acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month with events to provide education, learning and acknowledging the barriers and injustices that many within the Hispanic population still face.

