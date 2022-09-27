Inclusive Insight: Hispanic Heritage Month

Fall classes at Northwest Missouri State University are picking up their pace and we’ve experienced the excitement of attending our first home football game while connecting with new and old friends; having students together again has contributed to a really active campus. In doing so, our community has experienced the richness of new cultures, identities and activities that contribute to shaping our lives in multiple ways.
This month, we observe Hispanic Heritage Month, acknowledging the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens who are from Hispanic and Latino/a/x backgrounds and whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Northwest will recognize and acknowledge Hispanic Heritage Month with events to provide education, learning and acknowledging the barriers and injustices that many within the Hispanic population still face.
Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host Thomas Sanchez, a Northwest alumnus and founder of Social Driver, a Washington, D.C.-based marketing and communication firm, to speak about his experiences as a student and how his time at Northwest helped him in founding Social Driver. He will also discuss his work with the Trevor Project, which is a suicide prevention hotline that provides education and advocacy regarding our LGBTQ+ population. All are invited to join us for Thomas’ visit at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom.
Throughout the academic year, the Northwest community will observe many different cultural, religious and historical traditions. This month, Northwest celebrates Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur as well as Ganesh Chaturthi. These celebrations highlight the diversity of our Northwest community and the inclusive learning it brings to our campus.
As the academic year progresses in all of our local schools it is important that we continue to provide an inclusive experience for everyone. It is important to be respectful, supportive and inclusive to all members of our Northwest and Maryville communities. By doing this, we will continue to create and foster an inclusive environment together.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.