Inclusive Insight: Celebrating women

When I began writing this column about inclusive insights, I wondered about the impact, if any, these articles had on people. I also wondered if people even read them.
That was changed this month when I attended the MIAA basketball tournament in Kansas City. While I was there, I met a couple who lives in Kansas City but knew of me through this column I write for the Maryville Forum. Their comment to me was, “Continue doing great work! Maryville is a great community to live in.”
This interaction further helped me realize the impact of this work and how all of us have collaborated to create and foster an inclusive community in Maryville. I do believe we are better when we work together, and the conversation I had not only with that couple but others I talked with at the MIAA tournament helped me see that. I want to take a moment to say thank you for collaborating with me and showing a strong willingness to have an inclusive community.
This month, we celebrate and acknowledge the strength and contributions of women to our nation – past, present and future. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter issued a proclamation creating National Women’s History Week. In 1987, Congress passed legislation designating the month of March as Women’s History Month.
The national theme of Women’s History Month this year is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories,” which is a recognition of the many ways women of all cultures have contributed in various components of history. This year, Northwest will host its Influential Women awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Agricultural Learning Center on Highway 71. It will feature a few of our influential women on campus and in the community sharing their stories and what influenced them to become the people they are today.
I will continue to encourage all of us to remember the many women known and unknown who have taken risks, led movements and made sacrifices to make not only our community but our world a much better place. Always remember, we are better when we work together.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.