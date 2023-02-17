Inclusive Insight: Black History Month

Black History Month is observed every February as a time to reflect upon the collective experiences of Black people who have contributed to the history and culture of our country.

Throughout the month, we attempt to share and celebrate the many accomplishments of Black people, while focusing on the social inequities that continue to impede progress. These inequities, which can affect the overall sense of belonging of Black people in the community, must be addressed for individuals to feel safe and for them to succeed.

