Inclusive Insight: Black History Month

Black History Month is observed every February as a time to reflect upon the collective experiences of Black people who have contributed to the history and culture of our country.
Throughout the month, we attempt to share and celebrate the many accomplishments of Black people, while focusing on the social inequities that continue to impede progress. These inequities, which can affect the overall sense of belonging of Black people in the community, must be addressed for individuals to feel safe and for them to succeed.
This year, the national theme is “Black Resistance.” This theme helps us understand how Black people have addressed systemic inequities in the past and provide ways for all of us to mobilize resources and shape future social movements together. We are better when we work together.
As part of our Black History Month activities at Northwest, we will host an art exhibit, titled “Bias in America.” The Northwest Art Club has come together and created a great exhibit that will be on display Feb. 20 through March 17 in the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building.
As a community, we must continue to acknowledge and understand that Black history is American history, and the experiences and contributions of Black people should be recognized and celebrated with the same enthusiasm we show all members of this country.
Let us also recognize the 2023 Lunar New Year, the year of the rabbit, which represents longevity, peace and prosperity. Lunar New Year is an important holiday observed by members of the East and Southeastern Asian communities.
Now is a time to understand all cultures and traditions if we value an inclusive community. We are better when we work together.
Justin Mallett, Ed.D., is the assistant vice president of the Northwest Missouri State University Office of Diversity and Inclusion.