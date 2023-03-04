Dear Editor, 

 We would like to take this opportunity to give a huge thank you to the Maryville community. As Special Services teachers, seeing the statistic that only 21.3% percent of individuals with disabilities are employed is disheartening and difficult to accept. However, due to this incredible community, we are increasing upon those numbers in Maryville. We are honored and blessed to be part of this amazing community, one that has supported Spoofy Beans and our 108 Family over the past nine years. It has been a collaborative effort between various businesses, organizations and our team to help our students develop skills necessary to be active citizens. 

