We would like to take this opportunity to give a huge thank you to the Maryville community. As Special Services teachers, seeing the statistic that only 21.3% percent of individuals with disabilities are employed is disheartening and difficult to accept. However, due to this incredible community, we are increasing upon those numbers in Maryville. We are honored and blessed to be part of this amazing community, one that has supported Spoofy Beans and our 108 Family over the past nine years. It has been a collaborative effort between various businesses, organizations and our team to help our students develop skills necessary to be active citizens.
Because of you, our students are excited about learning and have more confidence in their ability to succeed in their post-secondary lives. We have seen the growth in our students first hand as they have learned how to work as a team and been provided the opportunities to learn from mistakes in a safe and supportive environment. Through catering events and vendor fairs, they have been able to see the skills practiced in the classroom apply to real life situations. Skills such as functional math, writing, and reading skills that are sometimes met with resistance in the classroom, are eagerly taken on when allowed to practice them through authentic experiences. The “employees” of Spoofy Beans have practiced employment skills such as marketing, sales, and customer service, while at the same time developing important soft skills such as appropriate communication, problem solving, and task perseverance. We have also seen growth with time management skills in the classroom as a result of the team run business.
Through the interactions with our community, the students in the 108 Family have been able to explore diversified career opportunities. They are building their self-confidence, meeting personal goals, developing a sense of purpose and belonging while experiencing empathy for others. Not only do these opportunities benefit our students, but as teachers, it allows us to address the Transition Standards for Special Education set by the state in an environment that is more relevant to life beyond high school. The profits from Spoofy Beans along with your generous donations are the paychecks for our students. The money is used to fund diverse field trips and exposure to events outside of the Maryville area in order to allow them to gain experiences they might not otherwise have.
Our students are gaining these important life skills every day because of the support from this community and we definitely realize how lucky we are!