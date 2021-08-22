The tragedy in Afghanistan, while tragic, may be more understandable than we want to grasp. One article noted “America’s Twenty Years of Nation Building Failed.” Really? As I recall we were there to prevent another 9/11 and succeeded. Nation building? Get a grip.
Nations are built the same as every organization, formal and informal—families, friends, businesses, governments, associations, churches, others — from within. The American presence lasted 20 years, nearly a generation, plenty of time for the Afghan leadership to form and actualize an effective government, but they did not. Surprising? Not to me. Disappointing? You bet. There are enough depressing tales flowing from there to evoke one’s compassion. Those of us who are spectators can do little, but we can support those who are helping.
More importantly we can have a direct effect on the continued nation building, or burnishing, here by lending our support to the challenges we face every day: COVID, civil rights, voting rights, prejudice, misinformation, abuse and more. Choose something to be a positive participant in and go for it.
Afghanistan did not have a positive, reinforcing heritage to build on. We do. It’s a simple matter of answering the question, “How can I help?” and making a commitment to participate. It’s that simple and it’s not easy, but it is possible.
Some will be critical to which I reply, “What you think of me is none of my business unless I am being hurtful.”
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville