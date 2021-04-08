Congressman Graves encourages bipartisanship in infrastructure legislation. I agree. Also bipartisanship in every government action; e.g., accepting the 2020 Presidential election results which have been shown to be valid. Republicans who objected to Joe Biden’s win sheltered the mob which assaulted our Capitol on Jan. 6. Graves, by his support of the Texas protest of the Pennsylvania vote shares some responsibility.
State Representative Andrews noted the House passed legislation which “will ensure fair and secure elections.” One problem, there is no evidence our current system is not. I assume he is referring to House Bill 334 which requires a photo ID and other disturbing conditions, an action which imposes a superfluous requirement on registered voters. We establish our identity when we register by signing we are a U.S. citizen, Missouri resident, provide name, address, birth date and place, SSN and more agreeing that falsification is a crime punishable by imprisonment and fine. This works. Our signatures are all the ID required.
A final note: Today’s Republicans are courting disaster by their actions in creating false narratives. For instance, their referencing bipartisanship ignores the fact that a Gallup poll taken periodically since 2004 shows we are politically tripartisan – Democrats, Republicans, Independents – with Independents the plurality which determines Presidential elections as they did for Trump in 2016 and Biden in 2020.
Republicans suppressing voters would be more successful if they worked to include more voters, not less.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville