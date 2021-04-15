In the mid-fifties my newswriting at Maryville High was subject to the editorial critique and blue pencil of Mrs. Opal E. Eckert. It was one of my best school experiences. Her insistence on accuracy was reinforced by saying, “Look it up.”
In Larry Anderson’s column, The cancel culture. I looked up cancel culture in the online OED. It isn’t there. I checked Wikipedia finding: “Cancel culture is a modern form of ostracism in which someone is thrust out of social or professional circles — whether it be online, on social media or in person.”
This prompted me to look up ostracism: “Exclusion from a society or group.” His view: “On the rise is aggressive liberal activism; on the slope is conservative willingness to be confrontational.”
Within his references, “the extinguishing of our national sense of unity” is my favorite, amplified by President Trump’s false allegations of massive voter fraud before, during and after the election, a view still supported by a Republican majority, unsupported by evidence from any of the thousands of counties which administer and certify elections or the fifty state Secretaries of State which certify the collective results … and the trigger for the Capitol invasion.
There is more, but we letter writers are limited which may be a blessing as readers who ponder the credibility of claims has access to thousands of verifiable media sources, online and in print.
Paraphrasing Thoreau, “There are a thousand promoting opinions for every one digging for facts.”
–– Gordon Hill, Maryville