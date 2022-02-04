A tipping point is when a series of small events become so significant they prompt a more important change. I have reached mine with Donald Trump.
That he was distraught losing the 2020 Presidential election is understandable, but his unwillingness to accept defeat has damaged America. His claim of massive voter fraud has been debunked at every turn. More than 3,000 counties, administered the election and fifty state secretaries of state, all mostly Republicans, certified the results.
We are now learning how he attempted to overturn the results by encouraging the Jan. 6 insurrection and urging Vice President Pence to disrupt the Electoral College proceedings. Also, supporters in seven states created fake electoral certificates. All are being investigated, One even used the official state seal on their document.
At a recent rally Trump claimed those who participated in the Jan. 6th assault on the Capitol were being mistreated and he might pardon them if reelected in 2024. There are reports he may have been more involved in seizing voting machines.
What a mess. The Jan. 6th Committee is winnowing the facts. Having interviewed more than 300 to date and issued subpoenas for those who refuse to be deposed, their inquiry continues. While too many Republicans have opted out of this, recent events are causing more to speak out. We can hope Republicans shed their timidity.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville