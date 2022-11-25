EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

For many, the Friday after Thanksgiving signals the beginning of the holiday shopping season. During this time, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements about the deals we could receive if we shop online. While there is no denying that many consumers benefit from the competitive pricing and wide selections offered by online merchants, those benefits come at a cost, and too often that burden falls on our communities.

We are blessed with many great, local retailers here in northwest Missouri. These are our friends, family members and people we know, right here in our own communities. They have taken the risks of opening businesses and found whatever level of success they currently enjoy. Unfortunately, I believe the ongoing pandemic has forced too many small businesses throughout our part of the state to close their doors. This holiday season is immensely critical to those businesses that are still alive.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags