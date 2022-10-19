The extra legislative session has come to a close. Toward the end of summer, the governor asked lawmakers to come back to Jefferson City to take care of two items he felt had not been properly addressed during the regular session, which runs each year from January through the middle of May. In his call for the extra session, he requested permanent changes to the state’s tax code, specifically to reduce the top rate from the current 5.3, plus to eliminate the bottom tax bracket. In addition, he asked the Legislature to extend the sunset on a number of critical agricultural tax incentives to six years, instead of two.
The extra legislative session started on Sept. 14, at which point several pieces of legislation were introduced, both in the Missouri Senate and the Missouri House of Representatives. As I have talked about over the past two weeks, Senate Bills 3 & 5 were a compromise on cutting Missouri income taxes. Now that the governor has signed this measure into law, these tax changes will take effect, starting on Jan. 1, 2023.