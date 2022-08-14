EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

It may be hard to believe, but many of our local schools will soon be back in session. All of the hardworking teachers in our districts have been busy preparing for the new school year to begin. They start much sooner than the official first day of school, developing lesson plans and getting their classrooms ready for the influx of students who will be returning in the days and weeks to come.

Public education is a one of the most essential functions of state government. Part of why I chose to serve in public office is to help make our education system better in Missouri, not just for this school year, but for decades to come. We should always strive to make sure our students have the best education possible, no matter where they live.

