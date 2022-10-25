EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

Believe it or not, it is almost November. The days are quickly growing shorter, the air is getting cooler and our wonderful farmers are in the process of harvesting their crops. This means they are delivering those goods to market, and it takes them just a little longer to get there than it does for the rest of us.

Fortunately, we are used to seeing tractors and other farm equipment on the roads here in the great northwest part of our state. Despite your familiarity, I remind you to exercise caution when out and about this time of year. It does not matter if you have driven for 30 years or it is your first time behind the wheel, please slow down when you see slow-moving farm equipment. You never know what could be on the other side of the sharp corner along that lettered highway you have driven a thousand times, it could be a farmer working to provide for his family, and yours.

