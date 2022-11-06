EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

Missouri voters will see five measures on their Nov. 8 ballot, in addition to the candidates who are running for the varying offices this year. Over the past several weeks, I have spent time talking about these ballot questions, but now, I would like to focus on one of the more unique items we will see on Election Day, one that we see every 20 years.

Simply titled Constitutional Convention Question, voters will be asked if they would like to call a state convention to revise and amend the Missouri Constitution. This is spelled out in Article 12, Section 3, of our state constitution. The basis of this was put into place by voters in November 1920. Since then, this section of our state constitution has been amended a number of times, including in 1962, when a stipulation to ask voters if they would like to change the state constitution was added. Since then, we have voted on this question every 20 years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags