EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

No matter how many years have gone by since I was a young boy, I can still remember how long it seemed to take for Christmas to finally arrive. It is a wait that is certainly long enough to test any child’s (or parent’s) patience, but it is also a wait that has always been worth it — for many reasons. From twinkling lights and stockings stuffed with care to gatherings with loved ones and a renewed focus on how blessed we are, the Christmas season is a time of joy and thankfulness. Most importantly, however, it remains a celebration of the day our Lord, Jesus Christ, was born.

Jesus spent his life spreading a message of love and forgiveness, and urging every man, woman and child to care for their neighbors. Centuries may have passed, but his message is just as relevant today as it was then, and as it will always be. While we should strive to live by Jesus’ words every day of the year, there truly is no better time to start than during the Christmas season.

