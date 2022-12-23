No matter how many years have gone by since I was a young boy, I can still remember how long it seemed to take for Christmas to finally arrive. It is a wait that is certainly long enough to test any child’s (or parent’s) patience, but it is also a wait that has always been worth it — for many reasons. From twinkling lights and stockings stuffed with care to gatherings with loved ones and a renewed focus on how blessed we are, the Christmas season is a time of joy and thankfulness. Most importantly, however, it remains a celebration of the day our Lord, Jesus Christ, was born.
Jesus spent his life spreading a message of love and forgiveness, and urging every man, woman and child to care for their neighbors. Centuries may have passed, but his message is just as relevant today as it was then, and as it will always be. While we should strive to live by Jesus’ words every day of the year, there truly is no better time to start than during the Christmas season.
This year, as you write out your grocery list of items for Christmas dinner, consider donating to just one of the many shelters across northwest Missouri that will provide a hot meal and a warm bed to those in need. As you browse aisle after aisle of toys at the store, think of the little girl or boy who might only receive a gift if you select their name from the angel tree at your office. As you figure out last-minute details for your family get-together, say a prayer for all those serving in the Armed Forces who will spend Christmas away from their families, defending our freedoms and keeping our borders safe. Remember the firefighters, law enforcement officers, and doctors and nurses who will be on duty this Christmas, and give thanks for them.
I would like to end this week’s column with an excerpt from President Ronald Reagan’s 1982 Christmas message:
“On Christmas, we celebrate the birth of Christ with prayer, feasting, and great merriment. But, most of all, we experience it in our hearts. For, more than just a day, Christmas is a state of mind. It is found throughout the year whenever faith overcomes doubt, hope conquers despair, and love triumphs over hate. It is present when men of any creed bring love and understanding to the hearts of their fellow man.”
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Dan Hegeman is the 12th District State Senator.