EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

As the old saying goes, “All good things must come to an end.” In 1992, Missouri voters said “yes” to putting term limits on members of the Legislature. Since then, state lawmakers have had the opportunity to serve a maximum of eight years, or four terms, in the Missouri House of Representatives and/or eight years, or two terms, in the Missouri Senate. I was first-elected to the Missouri Senate in November 2014 and reelected four years later, which means I have reached the end of my time in the upper chamber.

 My time serving the wonderful citizens of the great northwest part of our state has been among the best in my life. In my opinion, it is an honor to be chosen to serve in such a capacity. There are only 34 of us in the Missouri Senate. It has often been noted the Missouri House is among the largest elected bodies in the country, with 163 members, while the Missouri Senate is among the smallest.

