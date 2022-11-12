EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

With another election on the horizon, I would like to take time and thank those who make these elections possible. There are a slew of county clerks and people who put in a long day of work, just so you and I can stand in line and make our voices heard through the voting process.

Every four years, regular citizens run for an office with a seemingly easy task. From there, county clerks help oversee each election that happens in the county. Sometimes, there may be one question on a ballot that will make the difference between having, or not having, a new sewer treatment district. Sometimes, it is for the presidency. No matter the reason, the county clerk’s office has to be ready for each and every election.

