EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

We enjoy something not only as Americans, but as Missourians, not everyone can claim. Years ago, the Missouri Legislature allowed citizens to gather petition signatures and place something on the ballot for everyone to decide. This allows people to go around the Missouri General Assembly on those occasions when they believe there is no time to wait for what they believe is a critical idea.

In recent years, several states have started to add medical marijuana laws to their books. In fact, in 2018, 65 percent of Missouri voters said “yes” to the concept of medical marijuana. Now our state has a system in place for qualifying individuals to buy doctor-approved medical cannabis.

