While the Missouri General Assembly normally conducts its work from January through May during the course of the regular legislative session, lawmakers did spend some extra time in the Capital City this year because of an extra legislative session. This particular session was rather short, and we completed it during the summer. Since then, I have been talking with people in the great northwest part of our state and continuing to get the pulse of our community, before I retire as a Missouri senator at the end of this year.
By law, the Missouri General Assembly meets from the beginning of January until the middle of May for its regular legislative session. During session, the Legislature spends the bulk of its time discussing legislation and working on the operating budget for the next fiscal year.
But before this, lawmakers have the ability to pre-file legislation for the upcoming session on Dec. 1, at which point bills are assigned numbers based on a senator’s seniority in the upper chamber. Lawmakers can continue to introduce legislation through the start of the 2023 legislative session, which begins on Jan. 4.
As I mentioned above, I am in the final weeks of my time in the Missouri Senate. After eight years in the General Assembly’s upper chamber, term limits dictate it is time for someone else to come in and serve the people of the great citizens of northwest Missouri. It has been an absolute honor to serve in this position. I hope I have helped to improve life in the Show-Me State for all Missourians during these past eight years.
Every legislative session is unique and presents its own challenges, but it also gives us an opportunity to work together to improve the lives of all who call our great state home. As I look toward the future, I am excited to see what the next generation of lawmakers can do for our state. As they begin their time in the State Capitol, I pray that the good Lord gives them strength to do what is right, humility to remember where they came from and a willingness to put others before themselves. If they do this, I truly believe they legislation they pass will move our great state forward.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Dan Hegeman is the 12th District State Senator.