EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

While the Missouri General Assembly normally conducts its work from January through May during the course of the regular legislative session, lawmakers did spend some extra time in the Capital City this year because of an extra legislative session. This particular session was rather short, and we completed it during the summer. Since then, I have been talking with people in the great northwest part of our state and continuing to get the pulse of our community, before I retire as a Missouri senator at the end of this year.

By law, the Missouri General Assembly meets from the beginning of January until the middle of May for its regular legislative session. During session, the Legislature spends the bulk of its time discussing legislation and working on the operating budget for the next fiscal year.

