The Missouri General Assembly has returned to the Capitol for the start of the 2022 legislative session. Our goal is to create a smaller and better state government that helps to create jobs and increase meaningful employment opportunities for small business owners and Missourians alike. How we get there remains to be seen, and we only have until the middle of May to accomplish this feat.
As we enter another year with the coronavirus pandemic weighing on us, we in state government need to strike a balance between safety and overstepping our role in people’s lives. To this end, I believe it is our job — as elected officials — to push back against steep COVID mandates, be they requirements to get the vaccine or to wear a mask in public places. While it is certainly the job of local and state health officials to advise the public, this is not necessarily the time to enact mandates and deny people the right to legally act as they deem necessary.
Another of our concerns is creating new congressional districts for the next decade. The Legislature is tasked with drawing new congressional boundaries every 10 years after the annual census. After census numbers are in place, the Legislature passes the legislation necessary to update these boundaries as early as possible. This is something we will be working on as soon as we possibly can.
As always, putting together a balanced budget is the only constitutional requirement for lawmakers. I am again chairing the Senate Appropriations Committee. We will have a clearer budget picture after we hear from the governor on Jan. 19. From this point, the budget starts in the Missouri House; however, my committee will begin holding public hearings to allow us to learn more about the state’s budget needs. By law, the Legislature has to have the budget finished by May 6.
At the same time, the Show-Me State needs to stay competitive with surrounding states. We must attract and keep quality, good-paying jobs. To do this, we must continue to create an environment that is an investment in our future and for Missouri families.
Doing what is best for everyone in the great northwest part of our state is always my No. 1 priority. It is an honor to serve you in the Missouri Senate.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Dan Hegeman is the 12th District State Senator.