EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

Lawmakers are moving into another week of the extra legislative session. The First Extra Session of the Second Regular Session of the 101st General Assembly started on Sept. 14. The governor called this session to address two issues he believes went unsolved during the regular legislative session, which ran from January through the middle of May. While both of these issues are not directly related to each other, they do fall under the more general category of taxes.

On Sept. 21, the Missouri Senate passed two measures, each of which address the concerns made by the governor in his call for this extra session. The first proposal is Senate Bills 3 & 5, which would make changes to the state income tax. On Sept. 29, the Missouri House gave its blessing to this tax-cutting proposal and sent it to the governor for his consideration.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags