EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

We are still learning lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. In life, part of learning includes how not to do things. Sometimes, learning from one’s mistakes can be the best way to learn how to move forward.

House Bill 2116 was signed into law on June 30. This legislation is better-known as the “No Patient Left Behind Act.” This new law allows patients or residents in licensed health care facilities to have in-person contact with a compassionate care visitor throughout the duration of their stay. We saw a lot of hospitals restrict visitors over the past two years, especially during the first year of the pandemic. Unfortunately, this meant loved ones being forbidden from seeing someone a final time before their death.

