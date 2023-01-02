EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

The end of the year offers us the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past 12 months and how they have affected our lives. At the same time, we can look forward to a new year full of new hopes and ambitions. As we make our New Year’s resolutions, we affirm our belief we can make our lives and the world around us better through self-improvement and community involvement. The holidays and new year remind us of the qualities that are so important to us all — those of faith, humility and goodwill to our neighbors.

2022 will long be remembered as the year of ups and downs. It has been nearly three years since we were hit with a pandemic. There are still pictures and video of Americans wearing masks, and images of tired nurses in overcrowded hospitals attending to a large number of people stricken with a virus we still do not fully understand. The history books will paint the picture for future generations to learn. This continues, but so does the knowledge we have gained since then.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags