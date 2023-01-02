The end of the year offers us the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past 12 months and how they have affected our lives. At the same time, we can look forward to a new year full of new hopes and ambitions. As we make our New Year’s resolutions, we affirm our belief we can make our lives and the world around us better through self-improvement and community involvement. The holidays and new year remind us of the qualities that are so important to us all — those of faith, humility and goodwill to our neighbors.
2022 will long be remembered as the year of ups and downs. It has been nearly three years since we were hit with a pandemic. There are still pictures and video of Americans wearing masks, and images of tired nurses in overcrowded hospitals attending to a large number of people stricken with a virus we still do not fully understand. The history books will paint the picture for future generations to learn. This continues, but so does the knowledge we have gained since then.
Before we turn the page on 2022, I urge you to take a moment and consider your priorities for the upcoming year. Whether you would like to eat healthier, exercise more, spend more time with family or just complete a project that remains unfinished, now is the time to set resolutions for the future. Making concrete goals is a good way to encourage oneself to follow through. As the calendar advances, you can also move yourself forward.
I would, again, like to thank everybody who has supported me and been a part of my time as Missouri state senator the past eight years. As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, this is the end of my final term in the upper chamber. In many ways, it has flown by. I am proud of the work we have been able to accomplish since 2015. There are still things to be done, and I leave these to the wonderful people who will follow me and work hard to make northwest Missouri better in the years to come. Thank you for allowing me to serve you the last eight years.
As always, please feel free to call, email or write with your ideas or concerns. My Capitol office number is 573-751-1415, my email is dan.hegeman@senate.mo.gov and my mailing address is Room 332, State Capitol Building, Jefferson City, MO 65101.
Dan Hegeman is the 12th District State Senator.