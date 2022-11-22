EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

In just a few days, families and friends throughout Missouri and the nation will join together in celebration of Thanksgiving, a day that offers us the increasingly rare opportunity of taking a break from our hectic schedules and simply enjoying the company of our loved ones. And while every Thanksgiving reminds us to reflect on how blessed we are, the idea of giving thanks seems to carry a little extra weight this year.

For a long time now, our citizens have seen and heard of the deep divisions in our country. Yet, America has certainly faced difficult times in the past, and we have endured, stronger and more resilient. In fact, the Thanksgiving holiday we celebrate today was largely borne out of a desire to heal and unite a nation.

