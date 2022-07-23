EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

Missouri is set to have a new law in place to help employers find and retain the best people for the job. Unfortunately, Missouri continues to see workforce shortages statewide. According to the Missouri Workforce Employer Survey Report, the largest shortages statewide continue to be in skilled trades, patient care, manufacturing and maintenance. One of the primary reasons is the inability to find those with the expertise necessary to do the job.

Employers continue to face a variety of barriers to expanding employment. The largest barrier to expanding employment continues to be a shortage of workers with knowledge and skills, with nearly one-half of employers stating it is a challenge. In order for Missouri to meet the workforce and economic needs of today and the future, it must have Missourians with the skills necessary to fill its high demand occupation areas.

