EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

The August primary election is right around the corner. Every two years, Missourians get the opportunity to voice their opinions in the best way possible, which is by voting.

If you’ve been following the candidates and issues that will be on the August ballot, then great — all that is left for you to do is to go out and vote. If, on the other hand, you have not been following the issues that closely or are still unsure of which way to vote, there is still plenty of time to become informed. For more information on the 2022 primaries and upcoming general election, as well as instructions on how to register to vote, be sure to visit the secretary of state’s website at sos.mo.gov/elections.

