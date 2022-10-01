EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

The Missouri General Assembly has the opportunity to make a major statement about what kind of state we are and want to be. Earlier this year, lawmakers sent to the governor two key pieces of legislation that relate to taxes. House Bill 2090 contained language that would give certain Missouri taxpayers a one-time rebate, if they met certain qualifications. House Bill 1720 extended many agricultural tax credits for just two years. The governor vetoed both measures because he believed the Legislature can go one step further.

In calling for an extra legislative session, he asked legislators to go beyond a once-only tax rebate and cut the state’s top income tax rate to 4.8 percent, something that I believe will bring real relief to everyone who pays taxes in our state. In addition, he asked us to extend the sunset on several agricultural tax credits to six years. These credits have proven themselves to be beneficial to our state, in some cases, showing a 7:1 return on investment.

