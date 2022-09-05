EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

Missouri has a unique opportunity. For years, lawmakers have looked at ways at streamlining taxes in our state. In recent years, the Legislature has made modest cuts, most of which are based on how the economy is doing at the start of a new year. Not only have we seen our economy do well during a pandemic, we have seen our taxes continue to slowly decrease, because of actions taken by the Missouri General Assembly.

Now, the governor has decided to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance and make it real. On Aug. 22, he announced plans to have lawmakers come back to the Capitol for an extra session. The goal is to make a historic change to the state income tax. This would mean cutting the top individual rate from 5.3 to 4.8 percent, doubling the standard deduction for married joint filers and eliminating the smallest tax bracket. This would translate to a 100 percent cut for seniors who earn $20,000 a year and significant reductions for single adults, single mothers and couples all over our state.

