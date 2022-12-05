EDITORIAL MUG: Dan Hegeman

The holiday season is now upon us. Our thoughts usually start to turn toward holiday gatherings and shopping for the perfect gift for beloved family members. We should also be thinking about those who are less-fortunate. As blessed as we are here in northwest Missouri, there are still too many people who are not doing so well.

Doing a little extra this time of year is not as huge of an undertaking as it may sound. We have probably all heard the old adage “charity begins at home” at one point in our lives or another. Beginning at home does not necessarily mean at your place of residence. It can mean among your neighbors on the old gravel road where you live, your community the area of town where you grew up or all of northwest Missouri.

