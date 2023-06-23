Guest Editorial: Missouri matters: Let’s talk about higher education

As this academic year closes and we look toward the short-term and long-term future of Missouri’s colleges and universities, it is appropriate to examine some of the challenges facing higher education, at present. Indeed, rising tuition costs, high school graduation trends, state funding and negative public perceptions have helped create a landscape that requires thoughtful analysis and planning as our higher education institutions address challenges and move forward to successfully accomplish the goal of providing transformational educational experiences for students.
Educational experiences (K-12, home school, community college, trade school, university, etc.) “cut deep” with people. For the most part, we have all encountered folks who have strong opinions about their education, both positive and negative. Because of this, I feel that addressing several of these issues from a university perspective could be helpful for citizens who have/have not attended a university and for those considering attending a post-secondary institution. As a university professor for the last 25 years, I freely admit bias, but these are thoughts echoed by many colleagues at my institution and across the state and country.
Many students and families shoulder an enormous financial burden in pursuit of post-secondary education at 4-year colleges and universities. We all know that tuition, fees, housing and food costs have skyrocketed over the last several decades, and it is not uncommon for students to incur tens of thousands of dollars in college debt upon graduation. While some of this is directly related to inflation, here is an interesting fact from our local institution, Northwest Missouri State University, provided by Stacy Carrick, CPA and Northwest’s Vice-President of Finance and Administration. In 1990, the state of Missouri funded 66.7 percent of Northwest’s total “Education and General” budget; for 2024, the state will fund only 34.1 percent of the university’s E & G budget. With an annual E & G budget of over 112 million dollars, this 32.6 percent cut over the past 34 years represents an actual “gutting” of state revenue from an institution that, in all metrics, functions exceedingly well. Who makes up this difference and how? The answer, of course, is students through their tuition dollars.
Next, we have the fact that high school graduation rates are diminishing. This creates a great deal of competition for four-year public institutions in our state. Recruiting and retaining students is more important than ever.
The state funding formula for Missouri four-year public institutions is a bit complex for this kind of overview, but one of the more interesting metrics, at present, is the Missouri “State Appropriations Per FTE (Full-Time Equivalent), Public Universities FY2022” indicated in the chart below (this and other data may be accessed via the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development 2023 Factbook). Essentially, this chart indicates the amount that state revenue (tax dollars) fund each university per full-time student enrolled. As everyone can plainly see, there are wide discrepancies between state public university funding from institution to institution. Admittedly, it is not fair to evaluate the fairness of these funding differences from one single metric, but this chart certainly points out “winners” and “losers” from a state funding perspective. From our local university’s point of view, it would be nice if the state funding formula rewarded enrollment growth in a more appropriate fashion. While this debate (hopefully) occurs in Jefferson City to create a more equitable and updated funding formula, students and families will continue to shoulder increasing financial burdens in order to pursue a four-year degree.
Finally, negative public perception of higher education seems to be more prevalent now than ever. As we are all aware, the 24/7 “news” cycle has helped create an environment where even the most obscure policies, actions and words are highlighted to generate public outcry. Outrage is the name of the game, and universities are not immune. While I know VERY few university professors making six-figure salaries at public universities, I assume that some exist. Universities have been targeted as “indoctrination bubbles” by far-right media, an allegation that makes no sense — anyone who has sat in a university faculty meeting or committee meeting understands fully that it is darn near impossible to get a group to agree on anything! Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, necessary now more than ever, are a favorite target, as well. Of course, Critical Race Theory is a favorite topic for some. Barring the fact that C.R.T. is taught only in law schools, I submit that it is impossible to teach my “Jazz Appreciation” class without a thorough discussion of slavery, racial lynching and overt/covert racism in the United States (leaving such important issues OUT of a discussion of the development of this American art form would be “educational malpractice,” regardless of how it makes people feel). We all get triggered by something, but it might be helpful to ask one’s self “Who benefits from my hate?” It is very possible that anti-university sentiment through convenient talking points exists to stir-up outrage for the most cynical of reasons.
I have seen students achieve amazing feats, both individually and as a group, through university study. It is important for all of us to realize that, should a student choose to pursue a four-year degree, it will likely prove to be a transformational experience for them. My hope is that public perception, funding and overall support for Missouri public four-year institutions improves in the coming years.
William (Bill) Richardson serves as Professor of Music at Northwest Missouri State University and has resided in Maryville since 1999.