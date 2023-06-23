Guest Editorial: Missouri matters: Let’s talk about higher education

As this academic year closes and we look toward the short-term and long-term future of Missouri’s colleges and universities, it is appropriate to examine some of the challenges facing higher education, at present. Indeed, rising tuition costs, high school graduation trends, state funding and negative public perceptions have helped create a landscape that requires thoughtful analysis and planning as our higher education institutions address challenges and move forward to successfully accomplish the goal of providing transformational educational experiences for students.

Educational experiences (K-12, home school, community college, trade school, university, etc.) “cut deep” with people. For the most part, we have all encountered folks who have strong opinions about their education, both positive and negative. Because of this, I feel that addressing several of these issues from a university perspective could be helpful for citizens who have/have not attended a university and for those considering attending a post-secondary institution. As a university professor for the last 25 years, I freely admit bias, but these are thoughts echoed by many colleagues at my institution and across the state and country.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags