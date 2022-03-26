Guest Columnist: The SBA helps women build back better through entrepreneurship

There are more than 11 million woman-owned small businesses in the United States, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Recently, the United States Small Business Administration’s Administrator, Isabelle Guzman, elevated the Office of Women’s Business Ownership to serve under her direction.
But it’s not just a nod to women, it’s a very smart business move. Women are starting businesses at a higher rate than any other U.S. demographic. A recent study by the Kauffman Foundation shows that there are more new women entrepreneurs now than at any time over the past 25 years. Women are growing our economy. And we need them.
Because of these and other facts, it’s more important than ever to ensure women have access to services and capital they need to start, grow, and expand and not only survive, but to thrive! The SBA is poised to do that.
The SBA has increased number of Women’s Business Centers this year to 140 across the nation in FY21 – the most ever. For the first time, SBA is offering Historically Black Colleges Universities and other minority serving institutions the option of applying for a Women’s Business Center grant and a chance for Center in federal fiscal year 2022. National Public Radio reported this month that “Today, as the pandemic wanes, the number of Black-owned businesses in the U.S. is currently around 30% above pre-pandemic levels.” So women will have more opportunity to learn how to conduct business and how to prepare themselves to ask for the capital they need to do so.
The SBA is making a concerted effort to make sure women are not left out of the federal contracting world. They are among the disadvantaged small businesses and federal agencies have been told to increase federal spending to this group from 5 to 15 percent by 2025 by an executive order by President Biden. There will be millions of dollars in new contracts in the United States in the future because of Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill passed by Congress and signed by the President. Women business owners deserve to be included and will be.
The SBA is adding more online training for women through its ASCENT program found in our learning center SBA Learning Platform, with the newest journey addressing how to get ready and understand contracting. By the way, anyone of any gender is invited to use this excellent information.
All these efforts to elevate women in the business world come about by the first-year SBA anniversary of SBA Administrator Isabelle Guzman, who is committed to her vow to “Build Back Better Through Entrepreneurship.” And these efforts and more to come are made not because she is a woman, but because she is a leader making smart business decisions for our country.
To find out more about how the SBA can help women achieve their business dreams visit us online at www.sba.gov/wosb.
Vercie Lark, SBA Region 7 Administrator was appointed by President Joe Biden in February to administer programs and services of the U.S. Business Administration in the Region 7 states of Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa.