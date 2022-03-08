Guest Columnist: Promote value of Sunshine Law

The Missouri Sunshine Coalition is challenging its supporters to take a personal role this month in boosting awareness of the Sunshine Law and the benefits it affords to citizens across the state.
“Too often recently we have seen elected officeholders and government officials exhibit disregard for the protections that the landmark Sunshine Law put into place nearly 50 years ago,” said Dennis Ellsworth, coalition executive director.
“This problem is magnified in the General Assembly, where multiple proposals would do real harm to the guiding principle that the records and deliberations of public governmental bodies in Missouri are presumed open and should be easily accessible to the citizens.”
To combat this, the coalition has planned several activities to raise awareness of the need for and value of government transparency. They are timed to the nationwide observance of Sunshine Week, March 13-19:
Share with #MOSunshine -- Supporters are encouraged to use this hashtag, especially on Monday and Tuesday, March 14 and 15, to share words of support and links to columns, news stories and other items that highlight the importance of the Sunshine Law (perhaps because they could not have been reported without it) and access to public meetings and records.
Tell Your Stories: The Good and the Bad -- The coalition is soliciting personal stories of successes and challenges faced in using the Sunshine Law. Citizens are invited to share these on Twitter, Facebook (using the #MOSunshine hashtag) or by email (be sure to include contact information). The coalition plans to draw on these accounts to show the value of the law and to focus the coalition’s efforts on areas of greatest need.
Nominate Sunshine Heroes -- The coalition is reviving its Sunshine Heroes recognition. Later this year, it will select the 2022 honorees based on nominations (submit yours by email). Supporters are encouraged to think about private citizens, members of the legal profession, public officials, government employees, members of the media and any others who have distinguished themselves by using the Sunshine Law, fighting to preserve and improve it, or advocating for greater government transparency.
Send personal stories and hero nominations to Dennis Ellsworth, Missouri Sunshine Coalition executive director, at dennis11ellsworth@gmail.com. Questions or suggestions? Call Ellsworth at 816-261-5373.