November has been designated as National Diabetes Month since 1975. The purpose of this month is to bring attention and awareness to all forms of diabetes. The focus this year is on managing prediabetes and preventing type 2 diabetes.
Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough to be considered diabetes. However, don’t let the “pre” fool you – prediabetes is a serious health condition. Prediabetes increases your risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other health concerns such as heart disease or stroke.
Today, more than 34 million American adults are living with diabetes and many more are at risk for developing diabetes. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in three U.S. adults have prediabetes, which is approximately 88 million people. Something even more shocking is more than 84% of people are unaware they have it.
The good news is that making healthy lifestyle choices can help manage prediabetes and prevent it from developing into type 2 diabetes.
Changing aspects of your lifestyle can be challenging. It is important to remember that changes do not happen overnight. Start by changing one habit each week such as going for a brisk walk on your lunch break to get your heart rate up. The CDC recommends getting at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. Try including 30 minutes of physical activity, five days per week. This could be done all at once or broken up throughout the day.
Another important aspect of health is good nutrition. To help manage prediabetes or diabetes, choose foods that are high in fiber and lower in fat, sugar and carbohydrates. The CDC states a gradual 5-7% weight loss may help prevent prediabetes from developing into type 2 diabetes. Nutrition plays a huge role in weight loss. Try focusing on meals containing protein, vegetables and carbohydrates.
Lastly, you may find yourself feeling overwhelmed or discouraged when enforcing new habits. Make it a priority to have a support system to check in with and help motivate you to keep going.
If you are curious about your risk of prediabetes, visit the CDC’s website to take the prediabetes risk test at https://www.cdc.gov/prediabetes/risktest/index.html.
Written by Monica Jessen, Northwest Missouri State University Dietetic Intern