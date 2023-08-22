Guest Columnist: Maryville is a special place

Maryville is a special place. That is phrase I have heard repeated and referenced over the years. Heck, it’s something I often say to people new to the community, individuals we are recruiting to work at the hospital or simply describing Maryville to people who have never been here. But, what does that really mean? And, is it an accurate statement about our community? Frankly, it’s something I have thought a lot about recently.
Well, I do believe Maryville (and the entire northwest Missouri region) is indeed a special place. You don’t have to visit, or live in, too many other communities to realize just how unique it truly is. Are we perfect? Of course not. Do we have challenges? Most certainly. Do we all agree every time? No, we are human. But I do believe we all have something in common. We want the Maryville community (and surrounding region) to be a great place to live and work. After all, it’s OUR community.
So why are we special? I think it’s multifaceted.
We work together to do things none of us could do alone. From our Town and Gown partnerships between the city and the university, to our multi-partner efforts to bring new capabilities to the community, to the generosity of local donors and philanthropists, to the service of our local nonprofits and churches, and so on, we have assets and services in our community that few towns our size get to enjoy. Look no further than Mozingo, and all that it offers, as an example.
We genuinely care about and for each other. I never cease to be amazed that when we have people visit the hospital and community for the first time, they always comment on how friendly, welcoming and helpful people are in Maryville. We also, time and time again, rally around those in need to help lessen their burden. I can share dozens of stories about how we care for each other. That doesn’t happen everywhere.
We aren’t okay just being okay. We want to be great. This can be seen in our championship athletic programs, our wonderful fine arts offerings, our exceptional educational institutions, our innovative businesses, and, I would argue, our high-quality hospital and clinics … among many other areas as well.
I could go on but I won’t. Instead, I will illustrate it with a quick story. I recently played a round of golf with a senior member of the Northwest Athletics’ administrative staff. He was commenting on the number of requests they get from other universities across the country wanting to learn about how the university has such great community support. In short, his answers were not that much different than mine above but my point is people notice how unique we have it.
In the end, our community is strong because of the people who live and work here and who chose to do the right things, both big and small. Among other things, I hope you will support the coaches and officials who volunteer their time to keep little league sports going. I hope you will support those who work tirelessly to ensure our community has a wide-range of activities that kids and adults of all ages can be engaged in and benefit from. I hope you will support the volunteers in our community who give of their time, talents and treasures to help others in need. I hope you will support the university in their efforts to grow enrollment and develop the workforce of tomorrow. I hope you will support the city and county’s efforts to improve our community’s infrastructure and strategic plans. I hope you will support the Maryville School District as they embark on their long-range facility plans. And, of course, I hope you will support the hospital’s efforts to provide high-quality care close to home for years to come.
We should be proud (but not complacent). If we continue to lift each other up, partner together, look for ways to privately address our differences with a focus on getting better, and publicly celebrate our collaboration and successes, I believe our best days are still ahead.
That is (at least in part) why I believe Maryville is a special place and the reason my family and I are honored and blessed to call Maryville home.
Nate Blackford is the President of Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville