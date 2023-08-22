Guest Columnist: Maryville is a special place

Maryville is a special place. That is phrase I have heard repeated and referenced over the years. Heck, it’s something I often say to people new to the community, individuals we are recruiting to work at the hospital or simply describing Maryville to people who have never been here. But, what does that really mean? And, is it an accurate statement about our community? Frankly, it’s something I have thought a lot about recently.

Well, I do believe Maryville (and the entire northwest Missouri region) is indeed a special place. You don’t have to visit, or live in, too many other communities to realize just how unique it truly is. Are we perfect? Of course not. Do we have challenges? Most certainly. Do we all agree every time? No, we are human. But I do believe we all have something in common. We want the Maryville community (and surrounding region) to be a great place to live and work. After all, it’s OUR community.

