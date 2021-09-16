Recent events have prompted me to wonder, “Why?” more often. We are gifted with cognition, reasoning and an ability to choose choices. Are we?
Why are so many states passing laws limiting voting? It should be open, easy and secure for every citizen. President Lincoln, the first Republican, said we are a “government of the people, by the people, for the people.” That’s important.
Why do so many say we have a two party system when we do not? We have Republicans, Democrats and Independents. The first two are organized somewhat and Independents are blocked out of voting in primaries in most states which skews the nominees toward the left and right.
Why are pundits so focused on climate change, a normal condition, which is driven by global warming and cooling? As the earth warms there is more precipitation and when it cools, less. It has been warming for the past 25 years with one brief plateau. (Records have been kept since 1880 and are available from NOAA)
Why do we insist on speaking of races and racism when there are no races conforming to a scientific definition? There are colors — black, white, brown, for example — and we get that wrong. President Obama’s mother is white; his father is black, yet he is identified as being black. An artist would insist that black and white yield gray.
My point is that problem solving begins with an accurate characterization and imprecise language makes the resolution more difficult and unlikely.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville