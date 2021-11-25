Happy Thanksgiving. We can be thankful for much. Some, not so much. In less than one year we will vote on how America continues its quest “to form a more perfect union.” Will we elect candidates who represent all or select groups?
The results depend on how well we engage our gift of reason and support those we prefer.
Successful choosing begins with a healthy worldview, one filled with information and anchored by considered beliefs, both essentials in forming the viable opinions which guide better choices. While most of The Forum informs, this opinion section displays many views for consideration. Opining is a primary human activity. We want to know “Why?” and have our views.
One journalistic tenet is writing to satisfy the “Who, What, When, Where, Why and How” of a situation. Opinion pundits do likewise, sometimes tilting more toward their beliefs than supporting information, ignoring facts at odds with their opinion. Readers beware.
I am thankful for thoughtfulness like Congress passing the Bipartisan Infrastructure bill with a mixture of Democrats and Republicans both for and against, then signed into law by President Biden.
It is a glimpse of what is possible when politicians set aside allegiance to a label and support “in order to form a more perfect union.” It funds bridges, roads, broadband internet in remote areas, replaces lead water pipes which poison. All are helpful to everyone.
Happy Thanksgiving. If you feel safe from COVID give somebody a hug, the best opinion of all.
–– Gordon Hill
Maryville