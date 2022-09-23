Missouri government allows local school boards to make decisions regarding 4 day school weeks, gun carrying teachers, who to hire/fire and spend millions of taxpayer dollars.
Eric Schmitt, attorney general, evidently believes that school boards are dumb. Look at Nanny Schmitt’s school district demands for his “transparency portal.”
1. List of all instructional textbooks adopted ….for use in K-5 classrooms for the past 10 years.
2. All documents, communications regarding 504 or IEP disputes including policies and teacher inservice materials.
3. Emails from the MSBA and the NSBA
4. List of any books or curriculum containing words like race, diversity, etc.
The reason given “this request seeks documents that is in the public interest because the are likely to contribute a better understanding of the operations and activities of the school district.” Lawyer speak for “We have no clue why we are asking for this stuff.”
Back in the days, people attended a school board meeting or called a board member.
Or a parent would go to the school and talk to the teacher or principal. Still unhappy, they headed to the superintendent’s office. Still disgruntled, off they went to their Board of Education.
From the BOE they contacted DESE in Jefferson City.
When did Missouri citizens become so delicate that they have to rely on Nanny Schmitt for information about their school district?
Man-up and talk to the people working in the local school district. Or cower behind Nanny Schmitt’s hiney while he badgers school districts for useless information.